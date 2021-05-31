Pollard Banknote Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PBL. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

PBL stock opened at C$61.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 38.04. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$14.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.00.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.30 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 5,200 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$275,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at C$55,650.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.96%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

