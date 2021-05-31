Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $412.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $436.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $414.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.91. Pool has a 1-year low of $244.91 and a 1-year high of $449.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Pool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pool by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.