Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Holdings Increased by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the quarter. Post comprises 9.3% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Post worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 196,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,348. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.97.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

