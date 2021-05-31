PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

