PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of PRA Health Sciences worth $22,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $170.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.33.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.