Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao Sells 100,000 Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

XBC traded up C$0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XBC shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark set a C$5.20 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.04.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

