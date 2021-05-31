Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.81% of Preformed Line Products worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 53.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 32.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $74.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $365.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.