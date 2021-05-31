Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Shares Down 5.8%

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) dropped 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.17 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29). Approximately 40,864,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 14,536,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.79 ($0.31).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 36.20 ($0.47).

The stock has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

