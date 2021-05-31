Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 844 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 27,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $86,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,503,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,223.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,316.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,398.20 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

