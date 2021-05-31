Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,362 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.96% of Saul Centers worth $56,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $4,502,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFS. B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

