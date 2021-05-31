Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 34,704 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Arrow Electronics worth $55,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $120.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.89.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

