Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 52,355 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,355 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Atkore worth $58,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,525. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore stock opened at $77.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.48.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

