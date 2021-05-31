Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 93,814 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.06% of Rexnord worth $59,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,505. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

