Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 239,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.12% of Crocs worth $58,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $101.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $109.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.