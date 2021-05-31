Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 222,043 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 507.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.98% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $55,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $435,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $194.30 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.80 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

