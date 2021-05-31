Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,786 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $63,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,826 shares of company stock worth $4,571,780. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.73.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $365.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

