Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,647 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of KLA worth $67,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after buying an additional 122,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,484,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $316.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.86. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

