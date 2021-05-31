Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,627,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 982,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of First Horizon worth $61,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

