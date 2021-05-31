Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $54.45 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 348,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of HollyFrontier worth $54,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,067,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

