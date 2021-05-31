Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $57.41 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Spotify Technology worth $57,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 11,085.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 8,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,243.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.96.

SPOT stock opened at $241.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

