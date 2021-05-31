Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $58.78 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 368,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ford Motor worth $58,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

NYSE F opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

