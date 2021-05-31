Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $59 Million Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.08% of Dycom Industries worth $59,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares during the period. First Washington CORP increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 132,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 193,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 55,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of DY stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.