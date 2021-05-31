Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $64.43 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Builders FirstSource worth $64,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 41.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 74,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,935.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 107,913 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,078,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 490,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after buying an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $44.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.42. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

