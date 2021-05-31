Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $64.86 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969,731 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 105,393 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $64,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

