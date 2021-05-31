Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,106 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $55,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.63 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.56.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

