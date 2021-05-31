Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 442,777 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2,049.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Zendesk worth $61,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after buying an additional 923,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,702,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after buying an additional 443,430 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $136.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.75 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.93 and its 200 day moving average is $140.72.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $5,844,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,063 shares in the company, valued at $111,371,952.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $155,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at $155,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 194,216 shares of company stock worth $26,922,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

