Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 88,223 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,223 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Church & Dwight worth $65,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

