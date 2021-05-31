Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $53,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,783. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $139.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.79. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

