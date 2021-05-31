Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 367,245 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.41% of James River Group worth $61,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,114,000 after acquiring an additional 119,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in James River Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 208,384 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in James River Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in James River Group in the fourth quarter worth $15,086,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 138,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JRVR. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

