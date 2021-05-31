Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Eaton worth $65,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

NYSE:ETN opened at $145.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.55 and a 200-day moving average of $129.82. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders sold 46,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,243 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

