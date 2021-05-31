Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,056,354 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,326,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,056,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $54,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,643 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,230 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,445 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

DRH stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

