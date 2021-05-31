Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 420,748 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420,748 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.93% of Huntsman worth $59,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

NYSE HUN opened at $28.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

