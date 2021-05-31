Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 42,991 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Cadence Design Systems worth $54,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $126.99 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $149.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares in the company, valued at $34,304,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,902 shares of company stock worth $56,863,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

