Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 60,520 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Valero Energy worth $55,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

VLO opened at $80.40 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

