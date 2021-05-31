PRIZM (PZM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $809,254.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $48.01 million and approximately $809,254.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003877 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,753,078,078 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

