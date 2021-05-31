Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) is Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Progyny makes up approximately 2.1% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Progyny worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 774.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 349,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after buying an additional 235,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Progyny by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 206,968 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after buying an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Progyny by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $3.05 on Monday, hitting $64.04. 1,127,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.35 and a beta of 1.82. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,636,805.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $2,660,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,346 shares of company stock valued at $22,906,801. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

