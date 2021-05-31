Project-X Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (NANOX)

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded 77.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, Project-X has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Project-X coin can currently be purchased for $34,754.42 or 0.94364188 BTC on popular exchanges. Project-X has a total market cap of $2,720.02 and approximately $95.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00060202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00303912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00193088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.00966125 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00032946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Project-X Coin Profile

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Project-X Coin Trading

