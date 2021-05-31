Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s Largest Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,008,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 2.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.27% of Prologis worth $212,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.84. 2,870,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,336. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $119.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

