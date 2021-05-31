Prometeus Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $253.78 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.43 or 0.00040915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00084448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.23 or 0.01026983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.26 or 0.09582896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00091508 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

