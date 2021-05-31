ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the April 29th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. 17,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,923. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.34. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

In related news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,977 shares of company stock worth $918,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at $38,304,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 968,812 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $4,353,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $4,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

