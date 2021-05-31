ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Trading Down 0.1%

ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 156,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 82,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

The company has a market cap of $560.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

