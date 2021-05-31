ProxyNode 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $65,384.71 and approximately $23.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004312 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.01301626 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,991,003 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

