Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.46% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $140,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 89,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 371.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 30,486 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 66,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,591. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

