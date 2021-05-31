PYA Waltman Capital LLC Acquires 26 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. NVR makes up about 0.9% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR traded up $25.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4,887.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,050.00 and a twelve month high of $5,308.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,918.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,500.33.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $44.96 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

