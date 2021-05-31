PYA Waltman Capital LLC Acquires 3,550 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Nomad Foods comprises 1.8% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.67. 979,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

