PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 12,399 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up about 3.5% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,176,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $4,312,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 199.7% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 166,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 111,222 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,926 shares of company stock valued at $91,841 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,709. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

