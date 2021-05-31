PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 418 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 5.1% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $648.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,745. The company’s 50 day moving average is $606.21 and its 200 day moving average is $596.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 240.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $405.01 and a 12-month high of $650.68.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

