PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $10.21 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up 5.8% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Markel worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 9.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Markel by 374.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 46.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $8,890,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,965,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL traded down $8.42 on Monday, hitting $1,225.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,023. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,202.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,093.02. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $880.59 and a 52-week high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.