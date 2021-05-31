PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 1,924 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,579 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 2.0% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.75. 2,530,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

