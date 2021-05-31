PYA Waltman Capital LLC Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up approximately 5.8% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 522,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 51.3% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 36,432 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 142,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 25,314 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $617,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.15. 435,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,372. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

